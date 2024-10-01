Bonnybridge luxury 'bothy retreats' plan gets the go ahead from Falkirk Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Proposals to bring accommodation which offers an “idyllic” and “peaceful” retreat from the day to day grind have now been given the green light by planners.

Burnhouse Game Farms Ltd lodged an application with the council on June 21 to construct three “buildings for holiday lets” and associated landscaping and services on land to the south of Burnhouse Farm, Bonnybridge.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission for the proposal to go ahead on September 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the online design statement, the landowner hopes to build and run the three bothies as “idyllic, peaceful retreats” for people looking for a holiday break from the “hustle and bustle of their modern life” and enjoy the stunning wildlife and country views.

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The application site, which is currently vacant grazing land, lies to the south of Allandale on the western side of Burnhouse Lochan Fishery and is accessed by a single track, known as Lochgreen Road. It is predominantly rural in nature.

Now it has the go ahead, three luxury one and two bedroom, single storey, holiday bothies with individual designs will be built – each positioned to take advantage of the open aspect rural setting.

The proposed external finishes of the buildings will include larch cladding, natural slate or sedum roofing, and timber windows. They will be raised above the ground, on posts, with decking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the online planning documents the names of the proposed bothies reflect their individual design – The Square, The Lodge and The Drum – and they will be accessed by construction of a new permeable track from the fishery site.