Bonnybridge group make their own history by picking up volunteer award
Greenhill Historical was recently named CVS Falkirk’s Volunteer Organisation of the Year for their members unstinting work celebrating the history of Bonnybridge and district.
As well as regularly producing their Bonnyseen glossy magazine, they’ve been involved with the replica Smith and Wellstood mural on the community centre exterior wall, the 16-panel outdoor next to the library within Bonnybridge and district heritage park, which also contains a cast bronze piece of public art celebrating the village’s links to Roman history, and the large “Welcome to Bonnybridge” mural on the gable end of the former Co-operative building in the village centre.
The group is also currently creating small plaques to celebrate the background history of a number of locations in and around Bonnybridge.
Chairperson Margaret Murray is holding the certificate, while project coordinator Paul Cortopassi holds the trophy. They are with members, back row. left to right: Jennifer McNaught, David Kidd, Perminda Sira, Tom Rintoul, Alison Murray, Alex Burns, Frank Walton, Brian Maddison, and front row: Rae Wilson, Phil Swierczek, Irene Ryan, Sheena Lambie and Frances Wilson.
