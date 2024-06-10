Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of a history group were celebrating after their contribution to their area was recognised.

Greenhill Historical was recently named CVS Falkirk’s Volunteer Organisation of the Year for their members unstinting work celebrating the history of Bonnybridge and district.

As well as regularly producing their Bonnyseen glossy magazine, they’ve been involved with the replica Smith and Wellstood mural on the community centre exterior wall, the 16-panel outdoor next to the library within Bonnybridge and district heritage park, which also contains a cast bronze piece of public art celebrating the village’s links to Roman history, and the large “Welcome to Bonnybridge” mural on the gable end of the former Co-operative building in the village centre.

The group is also currently creating small plaques to celebrate the background history of a number of locations in and around Bonnybridge.

Greenhill Historical Society with the CVS Falkirk 'Volunteer Organisation of the Year' trophy - chairperson Margaret Murray holding the certificate and project coordinator Paul Cortopassi holding the inscribed trophy. Pic: Contributed