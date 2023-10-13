Bonnybridge girl's fight for equality for women's football earns her major award

A football daft youngster got to cover a national match at Hampden after she was named the Scottish BBC Young Reporter award winner for her article on equality for the women’s game.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mia Mitchell, 12, from Bonnybridge, was already a pioneer thanks to her football skills – becoming the first ever girl to take the pitch for Gairdoch Boys team – but it was her writing talent that caught the eye of the BBC judges.

BBC Young Reporter engages with thousands of 11 to 18-year-olds across the UK every year, working in partnership with schools, colleges and youth organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project is part of the BBC's commitment to media literacy and supporting young people's understanding and interest in broadcasting and the creative industries.

Mia Mitchell, 12, is the BBC Young Reporter winner for 2023 (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Mia, who currently plays for Celtic FC’s under 14 girls team, came up with a story that documented her own frustrations regarding the lack of equality in football when it comes to boys and girls – with the game still heavily favouring the male side of the population.

Proud mum Charlene, 43, said: “We saw the post on Twitter about the BBC asking for stories so she wrote about the thing she loves – football. She wanted to write about how boys get more opportunities than girls get when it comes to football.

"We couldn’t believe it when were told she was the Scottish winner. The story then changed to highlight just how far the women’s game had come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win gave Mia the opportunity to attend a Scottish women’s national team game at Hampden and meet her idol, Scotland and Arsenal defender Jen Beattie.

Football runs in Mia’s family with big brother Kobe, 14, involved in the Dundee United youth set up and mum Charlene and dad Johnny, 42, also having taken to the pitch earlier in their lives.

“We’re certainly a footballing family,” said Charlene.

And will Mia, a first year pupil at Wallace High School, be heading for a career in journalism?