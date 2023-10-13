Bonnybridge girl who plays for Celtic u14s sees her fight for equality for women's football earns her major award
Mia Mitchell, 12, from Bonnybridge, was already a pioneer thanks to her football skills – becoming the first ever girl to take the pitch for Gairdoch Boys team – but it was her writing talent that caught the eye of the BBC judges.
BBC Young Reporter engages with thousands of 11 to 18-year-olds across the UK every year, working in partnership with schools, colleges and youth organisations.
The project is part of the BBC's commitment to media literacy and supporting young people's understanding and interest in broadcasting and the creative industries.
Mia, who currently plays for Celtic FC’s under 14 girls team, came up with a story that documented her own frustrations regarding the lack of equality in football when it comes to boys and girls – with the game still heavily favouring the male side of the population.
Proud mum Charlene, 43, said: “We saw the post on Twitter about the BBC asking for stories so she wrote about the thing she loves – football. She wanted to write about how boys get more opportunities than girls get when it comes to football.
"We couldn’t believe it when were told she was the Scottish winner. The story then changed to highlight just how far the women’s game had come.”
The win gave Mia the opportunity to attend a Scottish women’s national team game at Hampden and meet her idol, Scotland and Arsenal defender Jen Beattie.
Football runs in Mia’s family with big brother Kobe, 14, involved in the Dundee United youth set up and mum Charlene and dad Johnny, 42, also having taken to the pitch earlier in their lives.
“We’re certainly a footballing family,” said Charlene.
And will Mia, a first year pupil at Wallace High School, be heading for a career in journalism?
"She’s loving playing football,” said Charlene. “She enjoyed interviewing the players at Hampden, but when she saw them starting to warm up she realised she actually wanted to be out there playing."