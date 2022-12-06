The fundraising events are being held to raise cash for next year's gala.

With a little help from Auto Doctor, the team are currently embarking on their annual Santa run.

Santa began his tour of the local streets on Monday night and will be visiting areas nightly until Friday.

Then, the committee’s attentions will turn to their Christmas fayre in the community centre on Sunday afternoon when they continue to try and raise cash for the 2023 event.

Over the rest of the week, Santa will leave Auto Doctor at 6pm before visiting the following streets: Tuesday, December 6 – Waverley Crescent, Millar Place, Park Street, Roman Road, Woodburn Crescent, Leapark Drive, Banton Place, Laurelbank Avenue, Milnquarter Road and Ardgay Crescent; Wednesday, December 7 – Thornton Avenue, Gateside Avenue, Smeaton Drive, Larbert Road and Norwood Avenue; Thursday, December 8 – Wheatlands Avenue, Chacefield Street, Bonnywood Avenue, Ure Crescent, Balfour Street and Spence Street; Friday, December 9 – Alloway Crescent, Singers Place, Bonnymuir Crescent, Emmas Way, Woodlea Gardens and Vale of Bonnyview.

Santa’s progress can be tracked through the Auto Doctor Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the Christmas fayre takes place on Sunday, December 11 from noon to 4pm.

There will be a variety of stalls, inflatables, Santa, a raffle and some entertainment from local organisations.