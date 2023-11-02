For the first time Bonnybridge Gala will have a king as well as a queen next year.

In 2024 there won't just be a gala queen in Bonnybridge, the town will also crown a gala king. (Pic: Alan Murray)

Hamza Riaz, a primary five pupil at Antonine Primary, will take on the role for the 2024 event alongside queen Sophie Harrison, a primary five pupil at St Joseph’s.

News of the gala king was revealed during the live retinue announcement at the recent gala open day event held at Bonnybridge Community Centre.

The development is just one of the exciting things already taking shape ahead of the gala next August.

Mascot Bella was designed by Jessica Budzynska pictured here back in 2016. Now, Bella's looking for a Bill with a new mascot competition launched to find him. (Pic: Michael Gillen).

Arlene Graham, from the new committee, explained: “There were some challenges for the committee last year, but now we have a new committee in place including some past members, and we’re working to try and build positivity and excitement about the day.

"This is the first time we’ve got a Gala King. We are excited as it’s something new and something positive for the gala. When we first started years ago we had tried to have a king but no one applied for it, but this year we’re delighted that we have a King.”

There are still some roles in the retinue for 2024 which are vacant for now and people are invited to continue to put their children’s names forward for roles including a herald, maids of honour, flower girls, page boys, a queen of the fairies, fairies and queen’s guards.

As well as the live retinue announcement at the open day, the event was held to offer locals the chance to find out more about the gala, how they could get involved and also to offer their suggestions of improvements and things they would like to see.

Arlene continued: “Our open day went well. We didn’t think anyone would turn up with the weather, but we did get quite a few people along who shared their ideas with us.

"What was good was a couple of children were there too and they put their ideas on the board. It was nice to get their perspective as they are not often asked what they would like to see. It’s given us things to think about.”

And a brand new competition was launched by the gala committee who are inviting local children to help them create a new mascot for the day.

Arlene explained: “Our mascot Bella was created through a design a mascot competition in 2016 when we brought the gala back. The schools were encouraged to get involved with the kids asked to design a mascot for Bonnybridge. Because Bonnybridge has a history of UFOs the mascot was to be an alien.

"Bella was the winning design and she was made into our mascot, paid for by Scotmid.

"However, now we think that Bella’s lonely and that she needs a Bill. So we’re asking the children to design Bill in our new mascot competition and the winning design will be made into a mascot for next year’s gala.

"It’s all about creating a positive, fun vibe and to get people talking about the gala and excited about it. We’re excited about it and we want everyone else to be too.”

The organising committee are also keen to hear from any local businesses who would be interested in getting involved in the gala, including sponsorship.