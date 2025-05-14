Bonnybridge Gala Day committee to be disbanded due to lack of volunteers

The future of Bonnybridge Gala is uncertain after organisers are calling it a day due to a lack of volunteers.

Following a lack of interest from the local community in terms of people coming forward to help out with the organisation of the annual event, organisers have made the difficult decision to start the process of dissolving the committee.

It had been hoped that volunteers would come forward at the gala’s annual general meeting last week to enable the event to continue, however organisers were left disappointed as they currently do not have enough people to form a full committee and without more volunteers there is no way they can keep running the gala.

The village’s gala had been revitalised in 2017 after having not taken place for 15 years and from then it has seen hundreds enjoying the annual celebrations.

A lack of volunteers and the increasing challenge of fundraising as grants and budgets are cut while the costs of hosting such an event continue to rise have not made it easy for the committee in recent years.

Prior to the AGM, they had suggested not holding a gala day in 2025 but instead focusing on fundraising for the event in 2026.

But now, following the meeting the committee posted online to say the process of dissolution will begin. It means if a committee is not formed in the next six months then it will fold.

The committee’s statement said: “Following our Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, it was sadly decided that the committee should begin the process of dissolution due to lack of volunteers to form a full committee.

“The remaining committee have not taken this decision lightly and were saddened to have to make this announcement after the Bonnybridge Gala Day has ran successfully since returning in 2017.

"The committee members who have served over the years have collectively done their community proud by helping raise thousands of pounds through their hard work and determination with the average gala costing £11-15k annually.

"The committee would like to thank them all for their service over the years and hope that the momentum can continue in gaining new volunteers.

"Following the constitution and the rules for dissolution, the Bonnybridge Gala Day will cease to operate within six months if a committee cannot be formed in that time to continue delivering a gala to the people of Bonnybridge and surrounding areas.

“Currently the roles available are secretary, vice chairperson and a social media correspondent. Committee members to fundraise throughout the year and volunteers to physically help out are also necessary.

"If you would like to volunteer your time to help host our local gala days, please get in touch by email to [email protected]”