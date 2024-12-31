Bonnybridge family's delight as Theo, three, spends first Christmas out of hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of a three-year-old boy who spent his first Christmas out of hospital hope to bring him home for good in 2025.

Little Theo Chatham has spent almost all his young life as an inpatient after being diagnosed with a rare condition shortly after his birth.

The youngster was only weeks old when he contracted Necrotising Enterocolitis (NED) which led to brain damage and cerebral visual impairment.

In his short life he has already undergone countless surgical procedures.

Three-year-old Theo Chatham at home with mum Sarah McGuire and dad Gary Chatham. Pic: Michael Gillen

Parents Sarah McGuire, 36, and Gary Chatham, 45, were delighted to finally have him wake up in their Bonnybridge home on December 25 to open his presents – but said right until the last minute they weren’t sure if he would be allowed the overnight stay.

Now they are hoping Falkirk Council can find them a bigger house which will accommodate their young son and all the medical equipment needed to provide him with round-the-clock care.

Due to complications during pregnancy, Theo was born at 32 weeks on April 1, 2021, weighing only 3lbs.

His parents knew there would be challenges ahead but hoped to have him home by his due date of May 23.

Theo Chatham's family are hoping for a new home to bring him out of hospital permanently. Pic: Michael Gillen

But when he was three weeks old he was rushed from Forth Valley Royal Hospital (FVRH) to Glasgow’s Sick Kids – and his parents were warned he might not even survive the journey.

In the first 17 months of his short life he had 25 major operations, as well as hundreds of smaller procedures.

His devoted parents have been by his side every day, caring for him and learning as much as they can to give him the best chance at life.

In 2023 they had hoped he would get home for Christmas Day but another setback saw his family once again celebrating in the Glasgow hospital.

Last May they were delighted when Theo was transferred to FVRH’s children’s ward and, despite a few short stays back in Glasgow for procedures, he remains in Larbert as an inpatient.

However, Sarah and Gary have been allowed to bring him to their Thornton Avenue home for occasional overnight stays and this year were hopeful he would be able to wake up there to open his Christmas presents.

Sarah said: “Right up till the last minute we didn’t know if we would get him home for Christmas. He’d been back in Glasgow for two procedures, then he caught flu, so it was touch and go.

"Three Little Pigs from Falkirk were in touch to offer to provide us with Christmas dinner which was so kind. But we were so concerned Theo might not be here on the 25th that we had our family meal on Christmas Eve.

"But thankfully he was here on and we were able to enjoy his first Christmas at home.

"The house hasn’t had any decorations up since before Theo was born but there was so much tinsel put up for him that it now looks like Santa’s grotto.”

Now his parents, who are both chefs but are now Theo’s full-time carers, desperately want to move to a bigger house so they can bring him out of hospital permanently.

Sarah added: “We’d love to have him home. We need to get more training to be able to look after him ourselves at home but that can’t be arranged until we have a suitable home to bring him to.

"Our house is only two bedrooms and my son Josh already lives here so we need an additional bedroom for Theo and more space for all the medical equipment needed.

"We’d like to ensure that we’re not too far from Forth Valley Royal but are happy to move out of Bonnybridge if needed.

"Falkirk Council has classed him as ‘exceptional needs’ so hopefully we hear soon and can start the process of bringing our little boy home.

"We know that, as a family, we have many challenges ahead of us but we are committed to doing everything we can and giving everything we have to ensure that Theo has a healthy and happy life.”

In 2023, Theo starred in a TV advert for the charity Sense Scotland, which helped him to accept touch, explore with his senses and to better communicate with his parents what he wants and how he feels.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “We are working with the assigned social worker for the family and giving them the best possible advice on what housing options may be suitable. We stress we are keen to help the family wherever possible.”