Bonnybridge doctor urges people to donate organs and give 'quality of life' to others

A doctor from Bonnybridge who was given the gift of sight through organ donation is urging others to ensure that their loved ones know their views on the emotive subject.

In Scotland everyone has a choice when it comes to organ and tissue donation – to be a donor or to opt out.

People aged over 16, who do not choose to opt out, are assumed to agree to being a donor if they die in circumstances where donation is possible..

This Organ and Tissue Donation Week – September 22 to 28 – people across the district are being encouraged to leave no doubt when it comes to their donation decision.

Dr David Fowler is a cornea transplant recipient and he says that the gift of donation has transformed his life.

“Without the transplants, my life would be considerably impoverished,” he said.

A keen chess player, avid reader, and traveller, Dr Fowler describes how losing his sight would have stripped away many of the things he loves most. Although specially adapted chess sets exist, he is not sure he could have adjusted to them.

With a degree in French, he takes great pleasure in reading French novels and graphic novels, and while braille might have been an option, he doubts he would have coped with it and recognises it would not really work for graphic novels.

He and his wife also frequently attend the cinema and theatre, and they enjoy travelling to visit art galleries and historic sites.

He recalls: “Earlier this year, we went to Milan to see Da Vinci’s Last Supper, and then on to Verona to see the Roman arena and Juliet’s balcony.”

He also acknowledges that without his grafts, even driving would no longer have been possible.

“Without these grafts, my quality of life would be considerably diminished.”

Dr Fowler feels strongly about ensuring people’s wishes around donation are honoured: “If I thought my wishes would be overruled, I would regard this as disrespectful to my memory. If I agree to the donation of my organs, I would expect it to happen without question.”

He acknowledges that while many are comfortable with the idea of donating internal organs, some hesitate when it comes to eyes.

“Strangely, my family seems squeamish about eye donation. They’re quite happy to donate their internal organs, but not the eyes. Even stranger, there is no tradition of open casket funerals in our families, and quite a few of them would choose cremation despite my advocacy of cornea donation.”

To Dr Fowler, this reluctance doesn’t make sense. He added: “If you are going to be cremated, it seems an awful shame to burn the corneas when someone might go blind waiting for a donor.”

His message is clear: “If relatives are offered the opportunity to override the wishes of a loved one, I would urge them to respect the wishes of the deceased.”

If you’ve made your organ and tissue donation decision, make sure you record it on the NHS Organ Donor Register and tell your family and friends.

If your loved ones know your decision, it’ll make it easier for them to ensure it is honoured.

You can register your donation decision and find out more here or call 0300 123 2323.