Bonnybridge cyclist takes on Ride Across Britain for Cancer Research UK

Trevor Caulfield, 60, takes on an annual challenge for Cancer Research UK and this September he will be cycling the length of the country in just nine days as he hopes to raise £2200

He is taking part in the Deloitte Ride Across Britain from September 10-18 which will see him and other dedicated fundraisers cycle from Land’s End to John O’Groats covering around 970 miles.

Born in Ayr, Trevor moved to Australia with his family when he was two years old and moved to Bonnybridge around five years ago.

Trevor Caulfield from Bonnybridge who is doing the Ride across Britain in September

He lost a childhood friend, Steven, to cancer some years ago, while another friend Robert is currently winning his battle with cancer as he undergoes the gruelling treatment.

However, it was the financial, emotional and physical impact on this friend that encouraged Trevor to begin his fundraising.

He said: "I was shocked to hear the diagnosis and couldn't believe the financial hurdle Robert and his wife had to battle against. Thankfully with the support of the Queensland Cancer Council in Australia this battle was made a little easier.

"However, it has left Robert and his wife having to leave their home and relocate. Robert has been unable to go back to his old job and is now struggling with the after effects on his health caused by the necessary treatment to battle his cancer.”

Trevor’s wife Kim was diagnosed with melanoma first spotted as a small dark freckle under her eye. Thankfully this was found early however the treatment to remove it was extensive.

He added: "I’ve previously taken on running various marathons to raise funds for charities such as Kids with Cancer Foundation in Australia, Children with Cancer UK and Cancer Research UK, however my hips aren't what they used to be and my marathon running days are over.

"I know this challenge will be tough, but I’ve been training non-stop - all I want to do is make my friends and family proud and raise money to support more people going through cancer. We all know someone who has been affected by this disease and the importance of vital cancer research, clinical trials and treatments.”

Covid-19 has left Cancer Research UK facing one of the biggest challenges in its 108-year history.

The charity is expecting a staggering £160 million drop in income in the year ahead and has had to make a £44 million cut to life-saving research funding because of the pandemic. Without vital donations, millions more could be cut over the coming years.

Every day in the lab makes a difference to the lives of people with cancer, research into cancer is facing a crisis so every pound spent on research matters. And the charity is appealing for donations that will help protect as much funding as possible, supporting vital work across the country.

Trevor, who works for Falkirk Council’s home care services, said: “My hope is that with funds being raised for this great cause that a cure can be found and these battles will no longer be needed.”

You can make a donation to support Trevor here

