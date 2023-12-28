Bonnybridge councillor joined by elves to deliver festive cheer
For over 40 years a Bonnybridge councillor has been spreading festive cheer by handing out Christmas boxes.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Councillor Billy Buchanan would dress as Santa for his present giving activities
But since 2008 he has been accompanied by his daughter Jena, and her cousins – Ellise, Alana, Olivia, Rachel and Sophia – and they now dress up as elves.
This year they visited the sheltered housing complex at Hopepark Terrace in Bonnybridge, along with their own Santa George.
Mr Buchanan said: “I am delighted that since they were all children they have continued to come out on Christmas morning to give to others.”