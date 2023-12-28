For over 40 years a Bonnybridge councillor has been spreading festive cheer by handing out Christmas boxes.

Councillor Billy Buchanan would dress as Santa for his present giving activities

But since 2008 he has been accompanied by his daughter Jena, and her cousins – Ellise, Alana, Olivia, Rachel and Sophia – and they now dress up as elves.

This year they visited the sheltered housing complex at Hopepark Terrace in Bonnybridge, along with their own Santa George.