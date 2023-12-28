News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Bonnybridge councillor joined by elves to deliver festive cheer

For over 40 years a Bonnybridge councillor has been spreading festive cheer by handing out Christmas boxes.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 28th Dec 2023, 15:22 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 15:26 GMT
Councillor Billy Buchanan would dress as Santa for his present giving activities

But since 2008 he has been accompanied by his daughter Jena, and her cousins – Ellise, Alana, Olivia, Rachel and Sophia – and they now dress up as elves.

This year they visited the sheltered housing complex at Hopepark Terrace in Bonnybridge, along with their own Santa George.

Mr Buchanan said: “I am delighted that since they were all children they have continued to come out on Christmas morning to give to others.”