A special celebration took place in Bonnybridge on Thursday evening to mark VE Day 80.

Bonnybridge community unites to celebrate VE Day 80 in 27 pictures

By Fiona Dobie
Published 14th May 2025, 06:58 BST
The Bonnybridge community came together on Thursday evening to celebrate and commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

A special event was organised by the Ancre Somme Association (ASA) Scotland charity in the village’s Memorial Gardens.

Members of the public were invited along to join in with the celebrations, which included local singer Georgina McKenzie singing Vera Lynn songs.

The event was well attended, with young members of local organisations including the Scouts, Brownies and Guides taking part in the event.

Councillor Billy Buchanan, president of ASA Scotland, said: “It is more important than ever to celebrate what the greatest generation gave us all 80 years ago. We owe it to our veterans to teach our past, if we fail, we will repeat history.”

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from Thursday night’s event.

The event took place in the village's Memorial Gardens.

1. VE Day 80

Photo: Michael Gillen

The sun shone on the evening.

2. VE Day 80

Photo: Michael Gillen

The event was organised by the Ancre Somme Association Scotland.

3. VE Day 80

Photo: Michael Gillen

Members of local organisations including the Scouts, Brownies and Guides took part in the event.

4. VE Day 80

Photo: Michael Gillen

