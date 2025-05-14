Bonnybridge community unites to celebrate VE Day 80 in 27 pictures

A special event was organised by the Ancre Somme Association (ASA) Scotland charity in the village’s Memorial Gardens.

Members of the public were invited along to join in with the celebrations, which included local singer Georgina McKenzie singing Vera Lynn songs.

The event was well attended, with young members of local organisations including the Scouts, Brownies and Guides taking part in the event.

Councillor Billy Buchanan, president of ASA Scotland, said: “It is more important than ever to celebrate what the greatest generation gave us all 80 years ago. We owe it to our veterans to teach our past, if we fail, we will repeat history.”

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from Thursday night’s event.

