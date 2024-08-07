Hamza Riaz and Sophie Harrison will be crowned King and Queen on Saturday. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The first Gala King will be crowned at Bonnybridge Gala on Saturday.

Hamza Riaz is taking on the role of Gala King this year, alongside queen elect Sophie Harrison. The pair will be crowned on the stage in Duncan Stewart Park in front of the gathered crowd.

Last minute preparations are taking place this week as all of the young members of the retinue are excited about the big day on Saturday.

The parade will leave from Anderson Park at 11.15am before heading to the gala day venue with the crowning ceremony due at noon.

The royal retinue for this year's Bonnybridge Gala Day are excited about Saturday's big day. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Following the coronation ceremony, there will be an afternoon of fun and entertainment for the whole family in the park.

The organising committee have been hard at work fundraising in the run up to the event in a bid to ensure activities can be provided free of charge so the whole community can enjoy the day.

Among the activities planned for the day are a variety of inflatables, birds of prey, the animal man, alpacas and a mini market including a stall run by Browns Toy Shop offering free Pokemon card trading.

There will also be performances on the stage from Dionne Hickey’s Sing It Loud students, local dance schools and musicians including Steffan McGechie, Jane Henderson and Georgina McKenzie.

Original Gala mascot, Bella with design competition winner Abbie McMahon and new mascot, Bill. Bill will make his first appearance at Saturday's gala. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

W3L Wrestling will also be there for the afternoon along with a large dinosaur walking around and some favourite characters will be doing a meet and greet.

Also back this year will be the ‘welly wanging’ challenge.

Once again local councillor Billy Buchanan is putting up £1000 in prize money for anyone who can break the male or female world record for throwing a Wellington boot the farthest distance.

Neither record has been beaten since the gala’s revival in 2017.

Arlene Graham, from the organising committee, said: “We’re watching the weather for high winds as it’s all inflatables we’ve ordered this year. If the winds are high we’re going to have to move them into the community centre, but everything else would be as planned.

“The parade is looking massive this year, we have had so much more community participation which is fantastic.

“Everyone is excited and there’s a really nice community feel this year.

“We’re all looking forward to it and giving the kids a great day.”

But it’s not just the children and the committee who are excited about the gala day, the event’s new mascot Bill is too.

The town’s newest alien resident was designed by local school pupil Abbie McMahon as part of a competition organised by the gala committee in the run up to this year’s event.

The gala’s mascot Bella, who is also an alien, had been feeling lonely and needed a new alien friend with the search beginning to find Bella a Bill.

Now, Bill is looking forward to making his gala debut this weekend.

This year’s gala day brochures are currently available to buy, priced £3, from Browns Toy Shop or The Bridge Inn. More information can be found on the Bonnybridge Gala Facebook page.