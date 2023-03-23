Bonnybridge club aims to get new players of all ages jacked up about bowling

Taking place from 1pm to 5pm on Sunday, April 30, at Allandale Bowling Club, the event will include free coaching sessions, equipment – including children’s bowls –

and wheelchair access to make sure everyone who comes along can have a go.

The club, in Thorndale Gardens, Allandale, will be supported on the day by Bowls Scotland.

People of all ages can come along and have a bowl

A spokesman for the organisation said: “Bowls can be played by people of all ages, genders and abilities so Allandale BC have been very skilful in targeting various

local groups to attend to ensure there is a wide range of ages participating.

"We will have our national development officers and try bowls activators in attendance to help support Allandale BC with coaching and delivering fun sessions for everyone there.”