Bonnybridge club aims to get new players of all ages jacked up about bowling

A long-established bowling club is holding a “come and try” event to get people of ages out onto the green and interested in the sport.

By James Trimble
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 15:35 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 16:09 GMT

Taking place from 1pm to 5pm on Sunday, April 30, at Allandale Bowling Club, the event will include free coaching sessions, equipment – including children’s bowls –

and wheelchair access to make sure everyone who comes along can have a go.

The club, in Thorndale Gardens, Allandale, will be supported on the day by Bowls Scotland.

People of all ages can come along and have a bowl
A spokesman for the organisation said: “Bowls can be played by people of all ages, genders and abilities so Allandale BC have been very skilful in targeting various

local groups to attend to ensure there is a wide range of ages participating.

"We will have our national development officers and try bowls activators in attendance to help support Allandale BC with coaching and delivering fun sessions for everyone there.”

Visit the website or call (01324) 840151 for more information.

