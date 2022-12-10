News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Gala queen Skye McMenemy switched on the lights on Sunday evening.

Bonnybridge Christmas light switch on in pictures

The Bonnybridge community came together last Sunday evening for the switch on of the Christmas lights.

By Fiona Dobie
4 minutes ago

Hundreds turned out for the event despite the damp night.

This year’s gala queen, Skye McMenemy addressed the crowd and started the countdown before switching on the festive lights.

Musical entertainment was provided by local singer Georgina McKenzie.

Local councillor Billy Buchanan was MC for the night and he read out a letter from Santa who said he had not had many letters from Bonnybridge children this year. He said he’d sent Freddy the elf to hand out letters for the children to fill in and send back to Santa with a special postbox in Bonnybridge Memorial Gardens on Saturday, December 10.

1. Bonnybridge light switch on

The event took place on Sunday evening.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

2. Bonnybridge light switch on

The community came together for the event.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

3. Bonnybridge light switch on

The event was the start of the festivities in the village.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

4. Bonnybridge light switch on

The event was enjoyed by all.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2