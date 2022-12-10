Bonnybridge Christmas light switch on in pictures
The Bonnybridge community came together last Sunday evening for the switch on of the Christmas lights.
Hundreds turned out for the event despite the damp night.
This year’s gala queen, Skye McMenemy addressed the crowd and started the countdown before switching on the festive lights.
Musical entertainment was provided by local singer Georgina McKenzie.
Local councillor Billy Buchanan was MC for the night and he read out a letter from Santa who said he had not had many letters from Bonnybridge children this year. He said he’d sent Freddy the elf to hand out letters for the children to fill in and send back to Santa with a special postbox in Bonnybridge Memorial Gardens on Saturday, December 10.