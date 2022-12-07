Bonnybridge charity's Santa's Grotto is back on the road after blaze destroyed trailer

After their Christmas trailer was destroyed by fire in May, the team at Roots Foodbank were determined they would still be able to bring Santa to the community this year.

And thanks to the generosity and support of the community they are delighted to be back on the road this week with their mobile Santa’s Grotto.

Arlene Graham, from the charity which helps people in the Bonnybridge, Banknock and Denny areas, said: “We started fundraising through a GoFundMe page after the fire and raised over £2000. The money was split between ourselves and the lady whose property was damaged, so we had over £1000. Then we got an anonymous donation from someone who gave us a substantial amount and put us in good stead to get a new trailer.

"We bought a new trailer, which is slightly bigger than we had before, and DS Graphics in Bonnybridge have wrapped it for us. The boards are interchangeable so it’s an events trailer we can use throughout the year.

"We went on our first route on Monday night. It’s good to be able to get it back on the road and to see the community again.

"Our Santa’s grotto is free as we know not every family can afford to go to a grotto as they can be expensive. We want to make sure kids all have the same opportunity and they don’t miss out. We do it each year to give something back to the community as they give us so much.

“After the fire we were determined to get back on the road. We wouldn’t have had a Christmas without a Santa’s grotto – we would always have found a way.

"We are really blessed that our communities are so generous and supportive. If it wasn’t for the community we wouldn’t be able to do what we do for other people.

"Last year we gave out 600 selection boxes for free to children coming to see Santa. Last year was so popular we had to turn into children’s entertainers with the length of the queue.

"Some of the children handed in a wee letter for Santa and he read every single one of them. We want to make it a nice experience for the kids that everyone can enjoy.”

The Roots mobile grotto will continue visiting the local community over the next week, stopping at the following locations from 5.30-7pm unless otherwise stated: December 7 – Bonnybridge Primary School car park; December 8 – Anderson Park; December 9 – Park Street swing park; December 10 – Woodlea Gardens (4-5.30pm); December 12 – Herbertshire Castle Park; December 13 – Denny Library; December 14 – Old Denny High School layby; December 15 – Braes View; December 16 – Hollandbush Park.

1. Roots Santa's Grotto Ella Denholm (3), from Bonnybridge, received a gift from Santa when she paid him a visit.

2. Roots Santa's Grotto Jamie with his sons Max, 2, and James, 4, from Bonnybridge, meet Santa when his grotto visited Antonine Primary this week.

3. Roots Santa's Grotto Harper (2) meets the big man.

4. Roots Santa's Grotto Teresa Cochrane, co-founder of Roots, with Olaf (Founder Jennifer Cochrane).