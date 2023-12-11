Bonnybridge charity's mobile Santa's grotto proves a hit with youngsters as it visits local communities

A mobile Santa’s grotto has once again been proving a hit with families in some of the district’s communities.

Skye Leigh Price, 9, and Marc Junior Penman, 2 met Santa when the mobile grotto stopped at Antonine Primary in Bonnybridge last week. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The team from Roots Foodbank were back on the road last week for the first time this year with their Santa’s grotto, offering youngsters the chance to visit the big man in the run up to Christmas for free.

Each year the team from the foodbank have been giving back to the communities who show their support for the charity during the year by running their grotto events from their trailer in the surrounding villages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grotto has this year already been in Bonnybridge and Banknock, with Santa planning to visit Denny this week.

The team behind the Roots mobile grotto, including Santa himself. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The charity runs the popular event, parking up its trailer in the villages for a few hours at a time, as they appreciate how costly it can be for families to visit grottos each December.