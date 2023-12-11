Bonnybridge charity's mobile Santa's grotto proves a hit with youngsters as it visits local communities
The team from Roots Foodbank were back on the road last week for the first time this year with their Santa’s grotto, offering youngsters the chance to visit the big man in the run up to Christmas for free.
Each year the team from the foodbank have been giving back to the communities who show their support for the charity during the year by running their grotto events from their trailer in the surrounding villages.
The grotto has this year already been in Bonnybridge and Banknock, with Santa planning to visit Denny this week.
The charity runs the popular event, parking up its trailer in the villages for a few hours at a time, as they appreciate how costly it can be for families to visit grottos each December.
The Roots mobile grotto will be at the Denny’s Gala Park on Thursday, December 14 and at the Old Denny High School layby on Friday, December 15. It will be there from 5pm to 7pm and everyone is welcome to pop along and meet Santa.