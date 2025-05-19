Bonnybridge care home says goodbye to Marie after over 30 years of dedication

Staff and residents of a care home in Bonnybridge bid farewell to someone who has dedicated over 30 years of her life to looking after the welfare of others.

BCG Wheatlands care home said goodbye to one its longest serving team members, Marie Lavery, this month as she retired after 32 years of giving the very best of care to residents.

Marie began working at Wheatlands as a care assistant on May 1, 1993.

A spokesperson for the home said: “Marie has been an unwavering, reassuring presence, known to all of her treasured residents, as well as the whole team. Literally day and night – Marie has spent her 32 years equally on dayshifts and night duties.

Marie Lavery with the finger painting she received from residents following her retirement (Picture: Submitted)

"She is universally regarded as being a standard setter at the home for the past 32 years.”

During a surprise leaving gathering organised by her team, Marie was presented with flowers, gifts from her immediate team and BCG, and a finger painting which was lovingly created for her by all the residents.

Marie said: "I just thought I’d give it a go. I ended up absolutely loving the job. Taking care of and getting to know our residents has been one of life's great pleasures for me.

"It has been an honour to have the trust of families. It really is a privilege to help look after what's most precious to them. It has also been an absolute joy to work alongside such a lovely team, too.

"Faces have changed over these many years but so many have made a positive impact on my working life. I'll very much miss seeing everybody as often as I do. But I have so very many happy memories to take with me.”

Jade Scott, deputy home manager at Wheatlands, said: “To say Marie will be missed by us all is an understatement. I would like to thank her for her professionalism and determination throughout all the years she's been here

"Her standards never faltered and she has taken all the many changes within healthcare in her stride. She is a true representation of what care is and I admire her a great deal.”

Marie said she plans on spending more time with her own family and embracing hobbies like crocheting and knitting, and maybe even volunteering.

