Bonnybridge care home residents and families raise £700 through festive raffle fun

Residents of a Bonnybridge care home and their families enjoyed themselves at a special Christmas party and at the same time also raised £700 to help fund equipment for the facility.

By James Trimble
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 1:35pm

Bankview Care Home, in Kilysyth Road, Banknock, will use the money raised by the Christmas party raffle to help pay for activity equipment for residents, inclduing a new interactive touch screen board.

As well as the excitement of the raffle, residents and family members also got to enjoy a buffet dinner, dancing and a live session from local band Harmony.

Bankview, part of the Holmes Care Group, is always looking for new ways to engage residents through activities and digital technology, and are planning further events for 2023.

Rocking residents enjoy the Bankview care Home Christmas party
Staff member Irene Burns said: “We are so thankful for the incredible generosity of members of the community who donated prizes and bought tickets to the raffle. We can’t wait to show residents the new activity equipment.”

The Bankview festive party in full swing