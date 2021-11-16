Bonnybridge boy, 4, takes on 2.5k Santa Dash to raise money for Strathcarron Hospice

Four-year-old Archie Jackson will be taking part in this year’s Strathcarron Virtual Santa Dash, in which he will walk 2.5k to bring in cash donations for palliative care service Strathcarron Hospice.

The Antonine Primary School pupil is planning to clock up the necessary distance by strolling around Falkirk’s Callendar Park on Saturday, December 4 alongside his mum, Laura Johnstone, and dad, Martin Jackson.

Laura, who is a district nurse, is proud of her son’s eagerness to help “such an important and amazing charity”.

Bonnybridge boy Archie Jackson will walk 2.5k in a Santa Dash for Strathcarron Hospice with parents Laura Johnstone and Martin Jackson. Picture: Michael Gillen.

She said: “We deal with patients who sometimes have to go into Strathcarron for symptom control or end of life care, so I appreciate how important it is.

“My gran, Janet Johnstone, died a few years back and went to Strathcarron. I appreciate it from a professional and personal point of view.

“Every year I try at Christmas time to make Archie appreciate their kindness. Last year we were restricted with Covid, so we handed in food parcels to the local food bank and previously we handed in toys to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

“He's all excited. He likes doing stuff for other people – he’s a generous wee soul.

“He's always helping his friends out at school and giving them wee toys.

“His target is £150 but he has already raised £215. It’s been a mixture of friends, family and my work colleagues who donated.”

Addressing those who have given to Archie’s fundraising page, Laura said: “Thank you for supporting him and, ultimately, supporting the hospice to keep running because without funds they wouldn't be able to.”

Strathcarron is looking to recruit 144 participants for its Virtual Santa Dash on Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5, registration for which closes on Thursday, November 25.

You can either walk or run a 2.5k or 5k route of your choice.

Participants are asked to raise a minimum of £100 for the hospice.

Together, all 144 of those who take part will pay for a full day of care across Strathcarron’s services on Christmas Day, bringing festive cheer, specialist care and lots of love to local people.

Click here to sign up.

