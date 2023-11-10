Staff at a local branch of Greggs have helped raise £1175 for Children in Need and their cash gathering endeavours continue this weekend and beyond.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bonnybridge shop organised a fun day on Sunday, November 5 in Dennyloanhead Community Hall which was a great success.

A spokesperson for Greggs’ Bonnybridge branch said: “On Sunday we had our fun day, but we are still doing other fundraising activities in order to raise even more money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We have a bingo and disco night on Saturday, November 11 in the Broomhill Inn and a raffle in place in the Greggs Bonnybridge branch, with generous prize donations from lots of local businesses including Bonny Travel.

The Bonnybridge Greggs fun day raised £1175 for Children in Need (Picture: Submitted)