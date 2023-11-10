News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Bonnybridge bakery's fun day coins in £1175 for Children in Need ans there's more dough to come

Staff at a local branch of Greggs have helped raise £1175 for Children in Need and their cash gathering endeavours continue this weekend and beyond.
By James Trimble
Published 10th Nov 2023, 08:17 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 08:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Bonnybridge shop organised a fun day on Sunday, November 5 in Dennyloanhead Community Hall which was a great success.

A spokesperson for Greggs’ Bonnybridge branch said: “On Sunday we had our fun day, but we are still doing other fundraising activities in order to raise even more money.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We have a bingo and disco night on Saturday, November 11 in the Broomhill Inn and a raffle in place in the Greggs Bonnybridge branch, with generous prize donations from lots of local businesses including Bonny Travel.

Most Popular
The Bonnybridge Greggs fun day raised £1175 for Children in Need (Picture: Submitted)The Bonnybridge Greggs fun day raised £1175 for Children in Need (Picture: Submitted)
The Bonnybridge Greggs fun day raised £1175 for Children in Need (Picture: Submitted)

“As well as this, we are doing a cycle covering the equivalent mileage from Bonnybridge to the London BBC studios on an exercise bike in the Greggs shop. We will take it in turns to try and cycle 441 miles before Children in Need night takes place on November 17.”

Related topics:GreggsChildren in NeedBBCLondon