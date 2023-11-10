Bonnybridge bakery's fun day coins in £1175 for Children in Need ans there's more dough to come
The Bonnybridge shop organised a fun day on Sunday, November 5 in Dennyloanhead Community Hall which was a great success.
A spokesperson for Greggs’ Bonnybridge branch said: “On Sunday we had our fun day, but we are still doing other fundraising activities in order to raise even more money.
"We have a bingo and disco night on Saturday, November 11 in the Broomhill Inn and a raffle in place in the Greggs Bonnybridge branch, with generous prize donations from lots of local businesses including Bonny Travel.
“As well as this, we are doing a cycle covering the equivalent mileage from Bonnybridge to the London BBC studios on an exercise bike in the Greggs shop. We will take it in turns to try and cycle 441 miles before Children in Need night takes place on November 17.”