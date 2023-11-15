Bonnybridge bakery's efforts recognised as it helps coin in another grand for Children in Need
and live on Freeview channel 276
The branch of Greggs in Bridge Street collected in cash for the cause with a charity bingo and disco night within the village’s Broomhill Inn on Saturday, bringing the total raised to £2500.
The shop is continuing its fundraising with a cycle covering the 441 miles from Bonnybridge to the London BBC studios on an exercise bike in the shop.
A Bonnybridge Greggs spokesperson said: “We have been given two tickets to attend the live Children in Need show in Glasgow. Employees all voted for the two people they wanted to attend – Maria Cairney and Amy Turnbull – who will represent Greggs Bonnybridge.
"Thank you all for all the generosity and we hope this money helps a lot of children who are in need of it.”