Bonnybridge bakery fun day hopes to raise some dough for Children in Need
and live on Freeview channel 276
People in Bonybridge will want to remember the firth of November for another reason – that’s the day the event will be taking place from 12.30pm to 4.30pm in Dennyloanhead Community Hall, also known as the Archibald Russell Centre.
There will be ton of activities to enjoy, including a bouncy castle, a picnic and a disco with Pudsey and friends, face painting, glitter tattoos, candy floss, cupcake decorating, party games and lots more.
There will also be a variety of stalls for visitors to enjoy.
Last year, Greggs Bonnybridge held a quiz night in a local pub for Children in Need and raised £1200 for the great cause and organisers hope for another great response from people this year.
To purchase a ticket for the event please come into Greggs, Birdge Street, Bonnybridge, or visit the website.