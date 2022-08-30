Bonnybridge AFC 2007: Heatsafe present youth team with new strips
A award-winning heating company from Bonnybridge has shown support for a local youth football team by presenting them with new kit.
Dougie Hunter and Graeme Hillier from the Seabegs Road-based firm Heatsafe Heating Ltd recently headed along to Jenny’s Park to hand over home and away strips to members of Bonnybridge AFC 2007.
The youngsters will now be sporting their new yellow and red kits complete with the company’s logo.
Heatsafe were named heating and plumbing company of the year at the 2021 Scottish Home Improvement Awards