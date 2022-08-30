Bonnybridge AFC 2007: Heatsafe present youth team with new strips

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dougie Hunter and Graeme Hillier from the Seabegs Road-based firm Heatsafe Heating Ltd recently headed along to Jenny’s Park to hand over home and away strips to members of Bonnybridge AFC 2007.

The youngsters will now be sporting their new yellow and red kits complete with the company’s logo.

Bonnybridge Youth 2007 FC: Bradley Vidak, captain, with Graeme Hillier and Dougie Hunter of Heatsafe Heating Ltd

