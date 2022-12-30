Bonnie Prince Charlie descendant set to give historical talk in Falkirk

The Trust, which was established with the aim of building a visitor centre in Falkirk to commemorate the 1746 battle, is holding the fundraising conference from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, January 21 at Beancross Farm, Polmont.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “We have a really high profile line-up of speakers including Count Peter Pininski, who is a descendant of Bonnie Prince Charlie, and Doctor Bendor Grosvenor, a co-presenter of the BBC series Britain's Lost Masterpieces."

Other speakers include Dr Arran Johnston, who will talk about Bonnie Prince Charlie's involvement in the battles of the time, while Dr Andrew Bamford will discuss the Franco/Irish involvement in the conflicts.

A descendant of Bonnie Prince Charlie is giving a talk in Falkirk