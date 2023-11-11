Bo'ness woman's winning Christmas card designs are helping Aldi support the Teenage Cancer Trust

Jemma Syms, from the Teenage Cancer Trust, with Olivia Thom's winning Christmas card designs. (Pic: Submitted)

Olivia Thom, 23, impressed the competition judges with her Christmas tree and bauble card designs. Her cards will now be on sale in the supermarket’s stores across the country with 50p from the sale of each pack going to Teenage Cancer Trust.

Young people and Teenage Cancer Trust staff members were invited to submit their designs for this year’s Christmas card range and Olivia’s artwork came out on top.

Olivia, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2020, said: “It’s a wonderful feeling to have my designs chosen by Aldi and I can’t wait to see them in store. Teenage Cancer Trust has been extremely helpful and supportive through my journey. Having people there who are going through the same journey as myself makes me feel less alone through everything.”

Lix Fox, sustainability director at Aldi UK, said: “We hope everyone enjoyed taking part in our Christmas card design competition this year as much as we enjoyed going through the submissions. I don’t doubt that our customers will love Olivia’s design and I encourage them to look out for them in store to help us raise vital funds for Teenage Cancer Trust this Christmas.”

Jemma Syms, corporate partnerships manager at Teenage Cancer Trust, added: “We’re so proud of our partnership with Aldi and can’t thank them enough for their support over the years. The latest Christmas card design competition is another brilliant initiative, and we look forward to seeing Olivia’s festive designs in store this week.”

Aldi has worked with Teenage Cancer Trust since 2017 and has so far raised more than £9 million through various initiatives and fundraisers, with a target to raise £10 million by 2027.