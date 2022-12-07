Bo'ness Winter Wonderland event proves a huge success

Bo’ness Recreation Centre was transformed into a Winter Wonderland on Saturday afternoon for a special festive community event.

The Bo’ness Winter Wonderland was run by Joanne Grant and her family to raise funds for the Bo’ness Food Pantry.

There were a huge variety of stalls for visitors to browse as well as inflatables, crafts and games for the younger family members to enjoy.

Of course, there was also an opportunity to meet with Santa.

The event was organised following the success of a community fun day held by the family in the summer.

Joanne said: “We had over 4000 people attend and we as a family paid for the event ourselves.

"This was a free community event run by the family for the community to ensure that everyone had access to a Christmas wonderland regardless of financial circumstances.”

Those attending were asked, if they could, to bring along an item for the food bank on the day.

In a Facebook post, the organisers said: “We would like to thank everyone who attended our Bo'ness Winter Wonderland event.

“What an absolute massive turnout, we honestly can't thank everyone enough.

“Our Bo'ness food pantry will certainly be over whelmed with the amount of food donations and cash donations given by our wonderful community.”

