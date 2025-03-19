Bo'ness White Rhinos host match in memory of teammate Brian Nimmo of Carronshore

The Brian Nimmo Memorial Match saw the club’s White Rhinos taking on a Midlands Series Select XV.

The match had been organised in memory of a much-loved former club member, Brian Nimmo, who tragically died suddenly on June 12, 2020.

His widow, Jean, was present on Saturday along with family members to handover the match ball and present the trophy to the eventual winners.

In a tight match, Midlands Spirits won 38-31 after scoring a try in the last five minutes of the game. Man of the match was Lewis Clydesdale.

Midlands Spirit was made of representatives from Caledonian Thebans, Bannockburn Beavers Rugby Club, Falkirk Rugby Club, Hillfoots RFC and Dunfermline Greyhounds RFC.

The event was also a fundraiser for the local Salvation Army Corps, a charity Carronshore man Brian regularly donated to on support of the homeless in our communities.

There was also a sold out post-match gig in the town’s Corby Inn with performers including Danny Scrimshaw, Warren Starry Sky and Gravedancer.

Organiser Steven Reid said Scotland rugby stars Pierre Schoeman and Duhan Van Der Merwe were among the generous supporters who donated items to be auctioned, while there were also donations from Edinburgh Rugby, Ulster Rugby, Stirling County Rugby and Grangemouth Rugby Club. He added: “It was truly a great example of the rugby community coming together as one.

"We also had message from Canada from former Bo’ness Salvation Army minister Tim Lennox who was our team mate and we painted their hall when the club was formed."

The event raised over £1500 in Brian’s memory.

1 . Brian Nimmo Memorial Match Bo'ness Rugby Club's White Rhinos take on Midlands Spirit XV in the Brian Nimmo Memorial match. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Brian Nimmo Memorial Match The match was raising funds for The Salvation Army Corps. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Brian Nimmo Memorial Match Jean Nimmo, wife of Brian Nimmo, presented the trophy to the winning team. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Brian Nimmo Memorial Match Lots of supporters turned out to support the fundraiser. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales