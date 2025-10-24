Bo'ness United players visit Westquarter home to meet loyal fan

An elderly football fan was delighted to receive a visit from two players from her favourite team.

Sheena Murray grew up and lived in Bo’ness all her days so it was no surprise that when she had to pick a football team to support it was Bo’ness United.

She is now a resident in Barleystone Court Care Home in Westquarter so is unable to attend games.

However, senior wellbeing coordinator Ashley Alves decided that she would try to bring the football to her.

Sheena Murray receives a Bo'ness United top from Kyle Johnston and Ryan Stevenson. Pic: Contributed

She said: “I contacted Bo’ness United to tell them about Sheena and they were delighted to help out.

"They sent along two of the players, who also had some gifts for Sheena and she was over the moon.

"It was a lovely gesture from these young lands and definitely made her week.”

Pictured presenting Sheena with a signed Bo’ness United top and scarf are players Kyle Johnston and Ryan Stevenson.