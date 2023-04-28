Bo’ness United Community Football Club is latest winner of McLaren Trophy

Bo’ness United Community Football Club (BUCFC) has been named the winner of this year’s McLaren Trophy.

The award is presented annually by Bo’ness Community Council to honour a person of group for outstanding services to the local area, and is named after the late John McLaren, a reporter on the Linlithgowshire Journal and Gazette and the first-ever secretary of the community council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanking everyone for this latest accolade, Peter Hay from the club said: “It is very humbling to receive an award from the local community and be respected within the local community.”

Dr Margot Buchanan presents the McLaren Trophy to young players from Bo’ness United Community Football Club, watched by Madelene Hunt from Bo’ness Community Council,.

The club was named Grassroots Community Club of the Year 2022 by the Scottish Football Association. More recently it took the bronze prize in the Best Amateur Club section of the UEFA Grassroots Awards.

From its base at Newtown Park in Bo’ness and a site at Little Carriden on the edge of the town, BUCFC offers a “safe and positive” training environment for all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded as a one team boys club in 2006, Bo'ness United Community Football Club has grown to now have over 344 players and over 67 volunteers participating in its regular activities.

Madelene Hunt, the convenor of Bo’ness Community Council, said: “From small beginnings, the community football club has become a tremendous force for good in the area, encouraging scores of youngsters to be more active and get involved in football. I’m pleased that the community council is able to honour the club for all its efforts with this year’s McLaren Trophy.”

At a recent presentation ceremony at Newtown Park, Mrs Hunt invited Dr Margot Buchanan, the daughter of John McLaren, to present the trophy to some of the club’s young players.

“Over the years, the trophy has been presented to one couple, one band, 17 individuals and 15 groups,” said Mrs Hunt. “I want to offer my congratulations to this year’s winners and wish them every success for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad