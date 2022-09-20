Bo'ness Transport Festival in pictures

Sunday’s event, which was making its come back after a few years away, was hosted by BUZZness.

A wide variety of vehicles filled the streets in the town centre.

There was a huge selection from sports and classic cars to vans, buses, trucks and motorbikes for locals and visitors to view.

As well as the modes of transport on show there was also the chance to enjoy live music, refreshments and a fun fair for the kids.

In a Facebook post this week, organisers BUZZness, stated: “A good day down town, mahoosive thanks to all who brought their fab vehicles down and also to Bloomin Bo'ness for keeping the flower beds braw and also the Bo'ness litter pickers for keeping the town tidy...teamwork is good.”

