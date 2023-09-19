Bo'ness Transport Festival 2023 in pictures

There was plenty to keep petrol heads and families happy in Bo’ness on Sunday as the town’s Transport Festival returned.

The event, organised by BUZZness, proved popular once again as locals and visitors turned out to show their support.

There were a wide variety of vehicles on display in the town centre streets including sports and classic cars to vans, trucks, buses and motorbikes. There was also live music throughout the day, refreshments and a fun fair for the kids to enjoy.

In a post on the BUZZness Facebook page following Sunday’s event, organisers said: “Well what can we say. A great turnout for our annual Transport Festival, thanks so much for your support. And a massive thanks to all vehicle owners who came along to show their kit off. A special mention once again to Anne Travers and her clean up group for keeping the town tidy throughout the day.”

Photographer Scott Louden was among those checking out the festival on Sunday. Do you recognise anyone in this gallery of his photographs?

