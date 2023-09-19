News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
39% of children can't see a dentist - and it's worse for adults
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
The annual Transport Festival returned to the town centre streets of Bo'ness on Sunday. (Pic: Scott Louden)The annual Transport Festival returned to the town centre streets of Bo'ness on Sunday. (Pic: Scott Louden)
The annual Transport Festival returned to the town centre streets of Bo'ness on Sunday. (Pic: Scott Louden)

Bo'ness Transport Festival 2023 in pictures

There was plenty to keep petrol heads and families happy in Bo’ness on Sunday as the town’s Transport Festival returned.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 19th Sep 2023, 11:21 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 11:23 BST

The event, organised by BUZZness, proved popular once again as locals and visitors turned out to show their support.

There were a wide variety of vehicles on display in the town centre streets including sports and classic cars to vans, trucks, buses and motorbikes. There was also live music throughout the day, refreshments and a fun fair for the kids to enjoy.

In a post on the BUZZness Facebook page following Sunday’s event, organisers said: “Well what can we say. A great turnout for our annual Transport Festival, thanks so much for your support. And a massive thanks to all vehicle owners who came along to show their kit off. A special mention once again to Anne Travers and her clean up group for keeping the town tidy throughout the day.”

Photographer Scott Louden was among those checking out the festival on Sunday. Do you recognise anyone in this gallery of his photographs?

Emergency vehicles from abroad were among those vehicles on display on the day.

1. Bo'ness Transport Festival 2023

Emergency vehicles from abroad were among those vehicles on display on the day. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
The event was organised by local community events group BUZZness.

2. Bo'ness Transport Festival 2023

The event was organised by local community events group BUZZness. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
There were a wide range of vehicles on display around the town centre.

3. Bo'ness Transport Festival 2023

There were a wide range of vehicles on display around the town centre. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
The event proved popular with both motor enthusiasts and families.

4. Bo'ness Transport Festival 2023

The event proved popular with both motor enthusiasts and families. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Bo'nessFacebook