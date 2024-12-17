Bo'ness to benefit from £800,000 of improvements to road network

Major road upgrades at Snab Brae, Bo’ness, are set to get underway in the New Year as part of an £800,000 project aimed at improving road safety and promoting active travel.

Work will start on January 6, 2025, funded with £553,000 from Falkirk Council’s capital programme and a £247,000 grant from Transport Scotland’s Road Safety Improvement Fund for 2024/25.

Following an extensive design process, the project was awarded to JH Civil Engineering Ltd and will deliver significant road safety improvements at the A904/A993 T-

junction on the western edge of Bo’ness.

The road improvement works will start early in 2025 (Picture: Submitted)

The work is scheduled to last 16 to 18 weeks and, once complete, will deliver permanent traffic signals at the A904/A993 junction to address safety concerns for all road users, a three meter wide shared footway and cycleway, new crossings on the routes for non-motorised users and drainage improvements.

Road users should expect some disruption during the construction period. Detailed information about temporary diversions or closures will be provided closer to the start date.

Falkirk Council will work closely with the contractor to minimise inconvenience and keep the community informed through regular updates.

Falkirk Council’s depute leader Paul Garner said: “This significant investment in the Snab Brae junction will not only improve road safety but also encourage sustainable travel options for residents and visitors.

“The improvement works aim to address long-standing concerns at this busy junction and will contribute to a safer, more efficient transport network for all users. We’re eager to see work get underway in the New Year and thank everyone in advance for their patience and support during this vital project.”