Bo'ness Rugby Club pitches in for fun day for all the family this weekend

Children and their families will not want to pass up on a chance to head to Bo’ness Rugby Club and enjoy the fun activities on offer.
By James Trimble
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 10:02 BST

The club, located near Bo’ness Recreation Centre, in Gauze Road, will be hosting a family fun day from noon to 3pm on Sunday, August 6.

Attractions include a bouncy castle and games, a music tent, a chubby hubby trailer, stalls aplenty, as well as rugby displays and demonstrations from the emergency services.

Entry is free.