Mohammad Abbas, owner of Bo’ness Spice, delivered 30 meals to the centre at Woodside Court.

The restaurant in South Street, Bo’ness, was shortlisted in the Outstanding Indian Restaurant of the Year category at the Scottish Asian Food Awards last month.

Mr Abbas, who also owns Cilantro on Edinburgh’s Leith Walk, said: “The Salvation Army does splendid work throughout the year, and especially at Christmas when so many people can feel lonely and go hungry. Bo’ness Spice was delighted to help in a small way to provide a taste of our finest fare.”

Mohammad Abbas (left) with Billy McMurray ready to serve one of the meals handed over by centre cook John Rennie.