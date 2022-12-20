Bo'ness restaurant spices up Salvation Army guests' Christmas
A Bo’ness restaurant served up a Christmas treat for guests of the Salvation Army in Falkirk recently.
Mohammad Abbas, owner of Bo’ness Spice, delivered 30 meals to the centre at Woodside Court.
The restaurant in South Street, Bo’ness, was shortlisted in the Outstanding Indian Restaurant of the Year category at the Scottish Asian Food Awards last month.
Mr Abbas, who also owns Cilantro on Edinburgh’s Leith Walk, said: “The Salvation Army does splendid work throughout the year, and especially at Christmas when so many people can feel lonely and go hungry. Bo’ness Spice was delighted to help in a small way to provide a taste of our finest fare.”
Billy McMurray, the Salvation Army’s Divisional Envoy added: “The meals were first class and greatly appreciated. There was hardly anything left on the plates!”