Bo'ness Railway to star on television tonight

Tonight’s episode of Michael Portillo’s Great Coastal Railway Journeys will feature a steam-powered excursion on the historic Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 3:24 pm
Scheduled for broadcast on BBC2 at 6.30pm, the programme will follow Michael as he continues his 300-mile Scottish coastal journey along the Firth of Forth.

The former politician and railway enthusiast will travel on the world famous Forth Bridge as well as Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway, aboard the Scottish Railway Preservation Society steam engine CR419 and its Caledonian Carriages.

Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway will feature on television tonight

