Bo'ness primary school one of thousands taking part in the Send My Friend to School initiative

Martyn Day MP with pupils at Deanburn Primary in Bo'ness at the end of term. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

This year’s theme was ‘Education in Emergencies’ where those schools in the UK taking part came together to say ‘Let My Friends Learn’. Led by the pupils in P5/4M, all children from primary one to seven, learned of the reasons for young people not attending school and learning due to emergencies globally.

A school spokesperson said: “They spent time discussing the issues and trying to come up with solutions that could help fix these problems. All pupils then created jigsaw pieces detailing the problems and potential solutions.”

