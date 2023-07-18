News you can trust since 1845
Bo'ness primary school one of thousands taking part in the Send My Friend to School initiative

Pupils at Deanburn Primary in Bo’ness took part in this year’s Send My Friend to School campaign.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 18th Jul 2023, 13:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 13:13 BST
Martyn Day MP with pupils at Deanburn Primary in Bo'ness at the end of term. (Pic: Michael Gillen)Martyn Day MP with pupils at Deanburn Primary in Bo'ness at the end of term. (Pic: Michael Gillen)
Martyn Day MP with pupils at Deanburn Primary in Bo'ness at the end of term. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

This year’s theme was ‘Education in Emergencies’ where those schools in the UK taking part came together to say ‘Let My Friends Learn’. Led by the pupils in P5/4M, all children from primary one to seven, learned of the reasons for young people not attending school and learning due to emergencies globally.

A school spokesperson said: “They spent time discussing the issues and trying to come up with solutions that could help fix these problems. All pupils then created jigsaw pieces detailing the problems and potential solutions.”

The work was collected by Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP, Martyn Day at the end of term and will be taken to the Houses of Parliament and presented to the UK Government in the hope that leaders worldwide take note and help all children to continue to learn in inclusive, resilient and gender responsive education systems that can withstand hazards and protect the learning of all children during emergencies.