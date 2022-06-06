Bo'ness Post Office looks set to remain closed

The town’s Post Office at 30 East Pier Street closed in March last year when the postmaster resigned and withdrew the premises for Post Office use.

While efforts have been made to find an alternative home for a Post Office in the area, it has been without success.

In an update from the Post Office about the local service, which was shared with local representatives and online, Steven Simpson, Network Provision Lead, explained they had been exploring the options for restoring a service, with the vacancy advertised online and a member of the field team visiting the area.

He said: “Unfortunately we have been unable to identify a suitable solution and I’m writing to advise you that as there have been no suitable opportunities to re-establish a service, this branch will remain closed.

“We would of course consider any appropriate options if there are any significant changes in the area in the future.

"However due to the length of time the branch has been closed, we would need to satisfy ourselves that any new opportunity would be sustainable for both Post Office Ltd and the operator.”

Anyone with alternative suggestions is asked to contact the Post Office’s National Consultation Team.

He added: “We regret that we have been unable to restore a service locally and have provided details of possible alternative branches in the area, which we hope our customers will continue to use.”