Bo'ness pharmacy now offers free weight loss service

The new free weight loos service is launching at Rowlands, in South Street, Bo’ness, after recent pharmacy-led research shone a light on how many UK adults are concerned about their weight.

The nationwide study from Rowlands revealed 29 per cent of adults residing in Scotland feel motivated to lose weight to improve their health, while 27 per cent would also like to improve their fitness.

It seems the future has a part to play in motivating people too, as 15 per cent said they would like to lose weight to safeguard their health and thereby their family’s future, while a further 17 per cent added they would like to improve symptoms of a pre-existing health condition.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Dawn Harper is supporting Rowlands new weight loss service

To help, Rowlands offers a friendly, non-judgemental environment where people can get the best advice tailored to their own personal circumstances.

The pharmacy chain has teamed up with Dr Dawn Harper, to help with the launch campaign.

Dr Harper said: “Pharmacies are fantastic spaces to speak freely and openly about any weight concerns. Starting a weight loss journey or plan with support from a healthcare professional is a valuable step to take.

"Rowlands’ launch campaign really helps to break down and address the myths often attached to weight loss and I do hope it encourages lots of people to take a pharmacy-first approach to addressing weight loss this New Year.”

Nigel Swift, Rowlands managing director, added: “Making a change to your lifestyle can feel overwhelming if you don’t know quite where to start. Not a lot of people realise that they can approach their local pharmacist for weight management advice.

“Our new weight management service is designed to help all those setting out on a new weight loss journey but also those who have struggled to find a plan that works for them.

"It is so important that people feel comfortable enough to make that first approach for advice and guidance – particularly if they have any underlying health concerns linked to their weight that they would like to change.

"We look forward to welcoming members of the local community and providing everyone with the individual guidance they need.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.