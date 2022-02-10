Bo'ness park group needs your help to secure community hub funds

Stock photo of the Newtown Park Association, taken in 2015 by Michael Gillen.

The group has applied to Falkirk Council's Community Choices fund to meet the costs of the surveys, site investigations and the fees involved in getting detailed planning permission for a community hub at the town’s football ground. The public vote to decide who gets funds closes at 5pm on Monday, go to www.falkirk.gov.uk/ccvote.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The planned hub includes a cafe, soft play area, a large hall and two meeting rooms, as well as a terrace that overlooks the pitch. This latest proposal follows the association’s success since it was founded in 2012, delivering a new 3G astro pitch with floodlights and bringing Newtown Park into the hands of the community.