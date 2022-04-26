Bo'ness man's Guinness World Record attempt to scoot from Land's End to John O'Groats

The dad of two starts his journey from one end of the country to the other on Saturday raising money for Marie Curie in memory of his late wife, Eva.

He’s looking to smash the current scooting record for the route which is 21 days and do it in less than half that time.

The 45-year-old said: “The current record is 21 days so I’m going to try and beat that and get into the Guinness Book of Records.

"I’m hoping to do it in ten days.

"When I heard about the guy who did it before me I thought it sounded like fun.

"I’ve always wanted to do Land’s End to John O’Groats and I’ve wanted to get into the Guinness Book of Records.

“I’m not going to be able to run or cycle it faster than the current records so I thought I’d try it on the scooter.”

Stuart, who owns SJ Fitness Coaching based in Linlithgow, is no stranger to setting himself a challenge, having completed numerous fundraisers for Marie Curie and Strathcarron Hospice in recent years.

He said: “My wife passed away in 2018 and I’ve been fundraising since then.

"Gradually I’ve been doing crazier and crazier events.

“I’ve done ultra marathons and last year I did 40 marathons in 40 weeks to mark what would have been Eva’s 40th birthday.”

He’s also already set his sights on climbing Mount Kilimanjaro early next year as it’s something Eva always wanted to do.

However his latest challenge will see him travelling 995 miles in a target of ten days on a scooter nicknamed Big Blue Magoo by his 13-year-old daughter Beth.

"The distance averages out at about 95 miles a day, but each day is different,” he explained.

"The first couple of days are 80 miles and I think the longest will be 130 miles.

“I have additional days in reserve if I find I’m behind schedule.

"But I don’t think I will be as I’ve been comfortably managing to scoot over 90 miles in a day whilst training.

"I’ve been getting out at weekends training, simply doing longer scoots.

"With a one or two day event you can kind of train yourself for it, but with something like this as well as being as fit as you can be, having the right sort of mindset is important.

“Once I make my way to Scotland, my two kids - Beth and Oscar - will be joining me, doing a little bit of scooting.

"It’s important for them to be a part of this challenge as it’s in memory of their mum.”

Jim Stewart, Marie Curie community fundraiser, said: “Over the last few years Stuart has taken on some impressive challenges, but by aiming to set a new Guinness World Record, this is extremely inspiring.

"Having met Stuart several times I know he can do it.

“Yes, he has the physical strength and stamina, but he also has the steely determination to keep going.”

To donate to Stuart’s fundraiser visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/scoot-lejog