Bo'ness man swaps plane for bike on charity fundraising journey from Morocco to Manchester

A Bo’ness man, who swapped a plane for a bike, is making good progress on his journey from Morocco back to the UK in aid of charity.

Clayton Crowther had been travelling in the African country when he decided to take on the huge challenge of cycling to get home rather than flying, to raise money for a mental health charity.

Clayton is currently cycling solo and unsupported from Agadir in Morocco back to Manchester, raising funds for Mental Health UK.

Having set off on his long journey home on March 11, Clayton – who turned 29 this week – has cycled over 2900km in 48 days, averaging more than 160km a day.

Clayton Crowther is currently cycling from Morocco to Manchester for the charity Mental Health UK.

He has already cycled through Morocco and Spain and is now travelling through France, and to date he has raised more than £700 for the charity Mental Health UK.

Clayton’s sister, Amelia Crowther, said her brother’s journey is “deeply personal”. She said: “After witnessing our dad’s battle with cancer and rare autoimmune diseases, Clayton set out to turn that pain into purpose – proving what’s possible when you commit to one idea and see it through.

"This journey hasn’t been without challenges. Clayton bought everything he needed for the trip while already on the road, using a second hand bike and basic gear picked up along the way or gifted by strangers.

"He’s faced punctures, thefts, bad weather and plenty of setbacks – but each time, he’s kept moving forward, proving that even without professional support, anything is possible when you commit to a single thought.”

Clayton Crowther has been cycling for more than 48 days on his journey from Agadir in Morocco to Manchester.

Clayton, who splits his time between Bo’ness and Manchester, grew up in South Queensferry. He previously completed a ride from Sydney to Byron Bay in 2021 with no prior cycling training, but this time he’s taken on a whole new, massive challenge.

He says on his GoFundMe page that he wanted “to do something that truly pushed my limits – something people would say is impossible”. He said he wanted to push himself further, take on something bigger and challenge himself both physically and mentally, so he decided to cycle back to Manchester.

On his decision to choose Mental Health UK as the charity he is supporting, Clayton said: “Mental health support is something we all need at some point in life - whether for ourselves, a friend, or a loved one. That’s why it’s so important to have organisations like Mental Health UK, who provide the resources, guidance, and support that can make all the difference when someone is struggling.

Mum Diane, who lives in Bo’ness, said: “He is doing absolutely amazing. He was in holiday in Morocco and had been there for about a month and he just decided he wanted to do this. We are all really proud of him.”

Clayton is aiming to be back in Manchester around May 9 or 10 and a group of family and friends are planning to meet him.

To support Clayton’s fundraising efforts click here