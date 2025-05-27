Bo'ness man marked his 82nd birthday with an 82 mile walk for Strathcarron Hospice

David Levin, 82, with some of the friends he met along the way when doing his 'Walkie Talkie' fundraising challenge. (Pic: contributed)

A Bo’ness pensioner has raised over £1700 for Strathcarron Hospice by taking on a ‘walkie talkie’ challenge covering the same number of miles as he is old.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Levin set himself the challenge of walking 82 miles over ten consecutive days to mark his 82nd birthday in March.

He took on the walk in aid of the Fankerton hospice following the death of his friends Harry Petersen and John Scotland, and his efforts have seen him raise £1784 to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David walked regularly around Linlithgow Loch wearing a Strathcarron Hospice t-shirt, striking up a conversation with as many people as he could along the way asking them ‘what matters to you?’.

David, who lives in Bield’s Dean Court, said: “Life is our longest walk. How wonderful to have a place like Strathcarron when you cannot walk any further alone.

"I am aware of the wonderful work of the hospice and wanted to do something to help.

"Strathcarron had looked after my friends so well in their last weeks of life – it made life bearable for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Staff always ask the patients ‘what matters to you?’, so I thought it would be nice to ask people I met along the way what mattered to them.

"Many people had connections to Strathcarron and it was always a talking point and people showed huge enthusiasm for the hospice and its work. It has been nice to hear people’s stories.”

David puts his stamina to complete the arduous challenge down to his life time of fitness activities, despite latterly suffering from peripheral neuropathy.

He added: “I was a sportsman all my life and played football until I was 43. I play golf and enjoy being outdoors, meeting people and getting exercise. As you age, you need to do all you can to keep moving some way, somehow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The condition I have can make me very breathless so it can make things tricky, but the more I move the better it gets. I have a very determined spirit!”

The 82 miles was not David’s first charity fundraiser. Last year he completed an 81 mile walk along the John Muir Way to raise funds for Scottish charity Calum’s Cabin.

And he’s not been put off and is already planning to take on 83 miles for his next birthday goal.

To donate to David’s fundraising visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/david-levin-2