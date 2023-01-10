He has already raised over £61,000 for charity in the last 12 years and is now setting his sights on an even bigger target.

Taking a break from his training, Eddie, 63, said: “My head says go for £100,000, but I’m not sure if my body agrees. But we’ll give it a go.”

This week he handed over a cheque for £5150 to Breast Cancer Now and Children with Cancer UK which was the culmination of his 2022 fundraising efforts, the highlights of which was running the New York marathon. Accepting the much-needed funds, was Angela Mason, store manager Cancer Research UK shop Linlithgow.

Bo'ness charity runner Eddie Hughes presents a cheque for £5150 to Angela Mason, store manager Cancer Research UK shop in Linlithgow.

Bo'ness man Eddie first started his charity challenge to pay his own tribute to his sister-in-law Moira Kirkham and his friend Robert Grant’s mother, Violet Davidson, who both passed away from cancer. And he admits that it also keeps him very fit.

Each year he always selects two worthy causes but one is always a cancer charity. In 2023 his benefactors will be the Children’s Tumour Foundation and Breast Cancer Now.

His running highlight in 2022 was competing the Big Apple event, but he also completed the Glasgow and Edinburgh half marathons. Now he has set his sights on completing the Chicago marathon in October.

Eddie, who works in the machine room at James Donaldson’s in Falkirk, regularly runs eight miles, three days a week. But when a marathon is looming he strides out 20 miles a day along the canal towpath from Linlithgow to the Falkirk Wheel.

He said that the generosity of his supporters encourages him to keep going – along with the knowledge how much the money helps the charities.