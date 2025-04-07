Bo'ness library event spark memories of big names at town's La Fabrique nightclub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Memories of seeing big names such as Tommy Cooper, Shirley Bassey and Lulu in a Bo’ness night spot came flooding back to people attending a special library event recently.

A Lidl store now stands on the site of La Fabrique, which was originally a hosiery factory but became one of Central Scotland’s top nightclubs in the 1970s.

Bo’ness Library hosted the evening as part of its Memories Scotland events, which began as a way to connect with people living with dementia and memory loss but have now widened out to the whole community.

The regular reminiscence events offer a cuppa, a chat and an opportunity to walk down memory lane.

Lorna Raeburn (left) and Ann Mcmeechan both worked at La Fabrique as young women. (Pic: Adrian Mahoney)

In a nod to La Fabrique’s famous ‘chicken a basket’ – which was served at 11pm every evening – the library staff laid on chicken sandwiches, along with cheese and onion cocktail sticks that were a staple of 1970s parties.

Among those sharing their memories were two former members of staff – who can now admit that they altered their birth certificates to start work at the club when it first opened.

Lorna Raeburn (67) remembers using her skills with a photocopier and Snopake to help her friends, Ann and Joyce, get a job there, despite being just 16 years old.

“We earned 50p an hour, which wasn’t a lot but the tips fairly made up for it!” she recalled, speaking to the local charity Bo’net.

“We loved it because all the stars came along – Tommy Cooper, Des O’Connor, Shirley Bassey, Bay City Rollers, Frankie Vaughan, Guys and Dolls, Bucks Fizz, Lulu … there were hundreds of people – I can’t remember them all!

“It was a lot of hard work but it was great fun.”

Ann Mcmeechan also remembers La Fabrique as “a great place to work”, with regular parties thrown by the stars when their shows finished.

She particularly remembers comedian Tommy Cooper, who “took a liking to her”.

“He was flirting with me and said, ‘Let’s forget the preliminaries – get your clothes off’!

“I was not impressed at all, so I left rather quickly!”

She remembers “bus loads, not from Bo’ness” who came to the venue every week but also that there “was never any trouble”.

Bo’ness librarian Gavin Johnston said: “The recent Bo’ness Memories Scotland session was a lovely opportunity for people to share their recollections of the town from days gone by.”

Memories Scotland reminiscence sessions are just one of a variety of activities that take place in libraries across the district.

Mr Johnston added: “We also offer Words for Wellbeing groups, knitting and crafting groups, gardening clubs, traditional board games clubs as well as lending digital equipment and musical instruments.

“Our regular activities for younger people including Bookbug, Lego club, craft activities, microBit lending and Code Club.

“I’d encourage anyone who hasn’t been to a library recently to visit us and find out more about what we have to offer.”

