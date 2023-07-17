Liddle and Anderson of Bo’ness has raised £3830 this year by taking part in the annual Will Aid campaign, making it one of the highest donating firms across the 2022 campaign. They volunteer their time and expertise to write wills and, instead of charging their usual fees, invite clients to make a donation to the charity. Since 1996 the firm’s total donations has been £32,485.

The money raised is shared between the campaign’s nine partner charities, which work across many different causes in the UK and across the world.

Marysia Waddell, from Liddle and Anderson, said: “We are extremely proud to have raised as much as we did during Will Aid, especially after the incredibly difficult time everyone has experienced in recent years. “Not only have we been able to provide people with these important documents, but we are proud to support nine brilliant charities who work tirelessly to support vulnerable people, including those impacted by conflict. Will Aid is a great opportunity for people to cross getting a Will off their to-do list, and everyone at Liddle and Anderson takes great pleasure in knowing we’ve raised over £3800 for the campaign’s partner charities.”

The generosity of solicitors who have taken part in Will Aid since it launched in 1988 has helped raise more than £24 million for charity in donations alone, with many millions more in pledged charitable legacies.

Jonathan Chase, chair of Will Aid, said: “Year after year, we are blown away by the generosity of solicitors who choose to volunteer their time and expertise to raise money for Will Aid. Our partner charities rely on donations and the money raised during this campaign will provide vital support to help continue life-changing work both here in the UK and around the world.”

Will Aid takes place every November and involves solicitors waiving the fee for writing a basic will and instead asks for a donation, suggested at £100 for a basic single will and £1280 for a pair of mirror wills.

Donations are shared between Will Aid’s nine partner charities: ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, Sightsavers, SCIAF and Trócaire.