News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Bo'ness & Kinneil Railway host steam gala this weekend

Hundreds of people are expected to visit the Bo'ness & Kinneil Railway this weekend when they run their first steam gala since 2019.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 31st Aug 2023, 09:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 09:38 BST

Steam locomotives based at the heritage railway in Bo'ness will pull historic carriages and be on show, including NCB No. 1 Lord Roberts, Caledonian Railway No. 419 (55189) and NCB No. 19.

And if that wasn’t enough, a special guest from the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, Lambton Colliery No. 29, will be pulling some of the trains and on show in the station. This is the first time this locomotive has been in Scotland so the volunteers at the railway are looking forward to inviting visitors to see it up close.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This locomotive is an inside cylinder 0-6-2 side tank built by Kitson of Leeds in 1904. It has a has a rounded-cab profile applied to the majority of the steam locomotives on the Lambton Railways, which was to enable them to work down the narrow bored tunnel to the Lambton coal staiths on the River Wear in Sunderland.

Visitors to Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway will also be able to visit the Museum of Scottish Railways. Pic: Scott LoudenVisitors to Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway will also be able to visit the Museum of Scottish Railways. Pic: Scott Louden
Visitors to Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway will also be able to visit the Museum of Scottish Railways. Pic: Scott Louden
Most Popular

Like many Lambton steam locomotives, No.29 regularly worked trains until the staiths closed in 1967. It was withdrawn in 1969 after the NCB dieselised the Lambton Railway. With 65 years in service it must be a one of the longest-working steam locomotives in the UK. Since its restoration in preservation it has been based at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

There will be plenty of steam about with an intensive timetable, including historic goods trains and a selection of locally brewed real ales, from Kelburn Brewing company and food and soft drinks also available.

Also visitors on September 1 to 3 will be welcome to explore the site, taking in the visitor trail, engineering workshop viewing gallery and Museum of Scottish Railways as well as the model railway, gift shop and picnic areas. As an additional treat, there will be a vintage vehicle rally on Saturday and Sunday in Bo'ness Station car park.   

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Saturday evening, new for 2023, join them for a sirloin steak accompanied by a pint of real ale or glass of wine on board the first class dining car. Steam N' Steak tickets, as well as train tickets, are available on the website or on the day at Bo'ness Station subject to availability.

Related topics:North Yorkshire Moors Railway
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us