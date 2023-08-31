Steam locomotives based at the heritage railway in Bo'ness will pull historic carriages and be on show, including NCB No. 1 Lord Roberts, Caledonian Railway No. 419 (55189) and NCB No. 19.

And if that wasn’t enough, a special guest from the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, Lambton Colliery No. 29, will be pulling some of the trains and on show in the station. This is the first time this locomotive has been in Scotland so the volunteers at the railway are looking forward to inviting visitors to see it up close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This locomotive is an inside cylinder 0-6-2 side tank built by Kitson of Leeds in 1904. It has a has a rounded-cab profile applied to the majority of the steam locomotives on the Lambton Railways, which was to enable them to work down the narrow bored tunnel to the Lambton coal staiths on the River Wear in Sunderland.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors to Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway will also be able to visit the Museum of Scottish Railways. Pic: Scott Louden

Like many Lambton steam locomotives, No.29 regularly worked trains until the staiths closed in 1967. It was withdrawn in 1969 after the NCB dieselised the Lambton Railway. With 65 years in service it must be a one of the longest-working steam locomotives in the UK. Since its restoration in preservation it has been based at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

There will be plenty of steam about with an intensive timetable, including historic goods trains and a selection of locally brewed real ales, from Kelburn Brewing company and food and soft drinks also available.

Also visitors on September 1 to 3 will be welcome to explore the site, taking in the visitor trail, engineering workshop viewing gallery and Museum of Scottish Railways as well as the model railway, gift shop and picnic areas. As an additional treat, there will be a vintage vehicle rally on Saturday and Sunday in Bo'ness Station car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad