Bo'ness historic hardware shop has to apply for permission to paint premises
A business owner has been forced to seek permission from Falkirk Council just to see if she can paint the front of her store.
By James Trimble
Published 12th Sep 2023, 10:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 10:49 BST
Heather Gray lodged an application on July 25, looking for listed building consent to apply paint to the shopfront of Lyons Hardware, 32 South Street, Bo’ness.
Council planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted permission on Friday, September 8.
The independent hardware shop, which offers services like keycutting as well as selling tools and household items is part of a category C listed block.