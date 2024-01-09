Bo'ness Hippodrome to screen new documentary focusing on Scottish Independence

The historic Hippodrome cinema will be showing a special screening of a new documentary which deals with issues surrounding the 2014 referendum on Scottish independence.

To See Ourselves will be shown at the Bo’ness cinema at 2.30pm on Saturday, January 27 and include a Q&A session with director Jane McAllister.

The documentary is a deeply personal account of the referendum as seen through the eyes of a pregnant filmmaker, as she follows her idealist father’s relentless

activism and reveals the heart behind the politics during this historic crossroads for Scotland.

A special screening of To See Ourselves will take place at the Hippodrome later this month (Picture: Lisa Ferguson, National World)

Filmed during the summer of 2014, Jane collated first-hand footage of the build-up to the referendum and its aftermath, all while “on the hoof, heavily pregnant and with no budget”.

The film has bee said to be a valuable time capsule of a pivotal moment in Scotland’s history, and hopes to encourage empathy, self-reflection and open and

constructive dialogue about the future.

Alison Strauss, arts development officer and Hippodrome programmer, said: “The title for this affecting film is, of course, taken from one of Robert Burns’ most famous

poems, To A Louse, On Seeing One on a Lady’s Bonnet at Church, and is very fitting for this uniquely Scottish self-portrait.

"It is inspiring to think that reflecting on such a key moment in Scottish history, ten short years down the line, “wad frae monie a blunder free us” and we’re looking

forward to sharing the film with our audiences in the same week as Burns birthday.”