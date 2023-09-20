News you can trust since 1845
Bo'ness Hippodrome showcases silent movie classics for the masses

There will be no rapid-fire Quentin Tarantino dialogue at the historic Hippodrome cinema this autumn as the HippFest folks bring forth another tantalising Taste of Silents season.
By James Trimble
Published 20th Sep 2023, 15:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 15:58 BST
This exciting run of three feature films will be shown over the next two months, from Saturday, September 23 to Friday, October 20.

The season kicks off at 7.30pm on Saturday with the late great Alfred Hitchcock’s last ever silent film, The Manxman (1929) and features live music from acclaimed composer and multi-instrumentalist Stephen Horne.

Next up will be the ultra spooky expressionist freak out The Cabinet of Dr Caligari (1920) on Saturday, October 7 with renowned pianist Mike Nolan adding atmosphere.

Alfred Hitchcock's last silent movie The Manxman will open the latest Taste of Silents season at Bo'ness Hippodrome (picture: Submitted)Alfred Hitchcock's last silent movie The Manxman will open the latest Taste of Silents season at Bo'ness Hippodrome (picture: Submitted)
The season concludes with the ultra risqué – well it was for its time – Salomé (1922) on Friday, October 20 with Jane Gardner and Hazel Morrison providing the live music.

Visit the website for tickets and more information on the latest Taste of Silents season.

