Bo'ness Hippodrome showcases silent movie classics for the masses
and live on Freeview channel 276
This exciting run of three feature films will be shown over the next two months, from Saturday, September 23 to Friday, October 20.
The season kicks off at 7.30pm on Saturday with the late great Alfred Hitchcock’s last ever silent film, The Manxman (1929) and features live music from acclaimed composer and multi-instrumentalist Stephen Horne.
Next up will be the ultra spooky expressionist freak out The Cabinet of Dr Caligari (1920) on Saturday, October 7 with renowned pianist Mike Nolan adding atmosphere.
The season concludes with the ultra risqué – well it was for its time – Salomé (1922) on Friday, October 20 with Jane Gardner and Hazel Morrison providing the live music.
Visit the website for tickets and more information on the latest Taste of Silents season.